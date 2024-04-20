Lessons on Aging and Sickness: Exploring Longevity in Genesis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring Longevity in the Bible: From Adam to Jacob
In this episode of Let's Talk, host Pastors Daniel Collins and Roderick Webster delve into the topic of longevity as depicted in the Bible, starting from the early patriarchs to post-flood generations. They discuss biblical passages from Genesis and Psalms that suggest humans could live up to 70-80 or even 120 years. They explore a chart detailing the lifespans of biblical figures like Adam, Seth, and Noah, noting a significant decrease in lifespan post-flood. The episode concludes with examining Genesis 1:28-30, hinting at a potential answer related to diet and lifestyle, promising to explore this further in the next episode.
00:00 Welcome and Introduction
00:40 Inspiring Health and Longevity
01:07 Exploring Biblical Lifespans
03:41 Analyzing Lifespan Changes Post-Flood
06:57 Genesis on Diet and Longevity
08:39 Closing Remarks and Future Topics