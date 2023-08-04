The Truth About Oppenheimer with Patrick MacFarlane

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/macfarlane-oppenheimer/
Oppenheimer is part of the cultural zeitgeist at the moment and is receiving a lot of attention from the establishment media hype machine. But what is being left out of Hollywood's latest piece of historical revisionism? Joining James to answer that question is Patrick MacFalane of VitalDissent.com, whose new documentary, The Truth About Oppenheimer, purports to answer that question.
CSID: 3557e8a1f7e0d715
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co