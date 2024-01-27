NWO Satanist elites’ NASA is amassing thousands of old cars to prepare for own planned EMP strikes

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2024). Command Western feminist nations' cowardly traitors "naked women's heads, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians to warn their fellow church donators that Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels are planning their own EMP strike power shutdown of the electric grid, because their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites' government NASA is amassing thousands of old cars from the 1960s & 1970s that have no computers in them in their parking lots. Warn the 6 billion humans that the Draco reptilian fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and their pedophile cannibal Satanist occult witchcraft “fallen angel demon-possessed” reptilian hybrids have raped many of our humans since Noah's days Atlantis to birth nephilim children and are continuing to rape them in every modern day wars’ war crimes up to this day and in the future World War 3 power grid shutdown, by disguising as humans! They were attacking with stinging eyes from the computer screen while I was investigating their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar soldiers and their fallen angel demon-possessed human soldiers’ war crimes throughout history against our human specie since the time of Noah’s days Atlantis to breed nephilim giants “gay mafia elite” globalist elite Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists up to modern times in every nation that were forced into their false flag wars by the reptilian bankers & black nobility families. It will happen again during World War 3 and their electric grid EMP strike shutdown of the “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” Western feminist nations. Warn what is coming to your evil wicked 99% religious filth church donators with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so they will hate your guts. During dinner, they attacked with anal attacks. Perhaps, they got tired of attacking the genital. Or maybe Satan Lucifer’s anal special forces team changed shifts from his genital special forces team. When their Western feminist nations’ reptilian hybrid population start raping the “women’s head coverings rebels, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s Word mockers” human specie women as usual, after the World Ward 3 electric power grid EMP strike shutdown, it will be physical rape and public humiliation of their “women’s equality” “women’s rights” “Jezebel demon-possessed” women who have killed & aborted millions of babies to Satan Lucifer, and it will not be like the astral-molestations and genital vibrations every night in their bedrooms while sleeping like they do to us real Christians. Warn these millions of reprobate degenerate demon-possessed most evil wicked End Times generation Western feminist nations’ church donator women, who betrayed us real Christians like a piece of trash, with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love & patience & longsuffering & duty & honor & “bushi no nasake” samurai’s compassion mercy, so that they will form an angry mob riot against you, and call you an “evil patriarchy opresser” and “male chauvinist pig samurai scum” and the “enemy of all women.” Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you want the blood of millions of church donator women and millions of humans on your hands. Glorify God by doing what is love and righteous.













Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance





Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047













See full article at:





https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/





https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver













Tags:













#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine