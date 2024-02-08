Gun Owners: They're Coming For You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ‘Universal Background Check’ Scam
* If you don’t have the right to defend yourself and your family, you have nothing.
* That is a God-given right.
* 2A backs up all your other rights.
• READ: ATF Preparing To Regulate Private Gun Sales With Background Check, Whistleblower Group Alleges
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4c60q6-why-are-there-so-many-stupid-people-in-congress-ep.-2183-02082024.html