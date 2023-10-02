Mike in the night! 301- Balcony for rent, Housing Prison, Canadian socialized medicine is failing,

***Originally Went live on March 22nd 2019 --- Back from my 8th YT suspension My Opinion : Housing may be in correction territory! , we stated by 2016 their was gonna be a correction , we were wrong . But the only way is if they Pivot and lower rates again . I cant see them lowering Rates because we wont see a correction and inflation will kick in hard by 2020 plain and simple we wont be able to afford food . Tragic Outcome: Woman Passes Away Following an 11-Hour Wait for Medical Attention in New Brunswick Emergency Room Marianne Porter's Final Hours: A Tragic Tale of Pain and Waiting In the waning moments of her life, Marianne Porter endured excruciating pain, hunched over and moaning, as she awaited attention from an emergency room physician at Moncton Hospital. Enduring an agonizing 11-hour wait, Porter's condition deteriorated. Her sister, Donna Bordage, believes this prolonged delay played a role in her passing, which occurred mere hours later. Porter had sought medical help on a Saturday morning, suspecting a hernia. While Porter's vital signs remained stable, she languished in the waiting area, in severe discomfort, until she was finally attended to. Throughout the night, medical professionals worked tirelessly, but tragically, her kidneys ultimately failed, leading to her passing just past 9 a.m. on Sunday. At only 58 years old, Porter leaves behind three children. Overcrowded Emergency Rooms: A Pervasive Issue Though Dr. Serge Melanson could not comment on the specific circumstances of Porter's passing, the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society highlighted that, on occasion, half of the ER beds at Moncton Hospital are occupied by patients who have been admitted but are unable to be moved to another unit or ward due to severe overcrowding. #mikeinthenight #mikemartins

