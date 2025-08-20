BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Debunking 20 Years Of Lies
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1058 views • 4 weeks ago

Financial Crisis, Diddy, Energy Weapons, QAnon & The Deep State’s Digital Evolution

* There aren’t many Ivy League professors as bold as Dave Collum.

* He is the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry & Chemical Biology at Cornell University.

* It’s amazing he still has a job.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dave-collum

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1958212435665617380

deep stateqanontucker carlsonartificial intelligencedonald trumphunter bidendeweconomic crisisassassination attemptwildfiresvegas shootingfinancial crisisenergy weaponsdiddyhousing crisiscovidlaptop from hellgovernment experimentsj6dave collumfoster care childrenprophetic annual reviewsglobal political kayfabecensorship regimeasset investing
