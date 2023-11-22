To The Owner Who Left Bella On Street - She's Now Happier Than You Ever Imagined!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Howlofpet
Nov 22, 2023
Bella was found on street in terrible situation on 08 April. Scared of human and always tried to hide in her corner. We tried to lure her inside our car and luckily we got her. After talking a bit, she's more friendly than we thought. Malnourished for a while, her blood sugar is extreme low...
Credit To: Tifa Grados Rescate Animal
www.paypal.com/paypalme/perritosTifa
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjO_20-dI9s