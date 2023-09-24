BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
For Our Serious Few and Those Yet to Come
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
18 views • 09/24/2023

Originally released only through emails back in January of this year, it recently seemed appropriate to finally upload a version for those new ones growing among us to better understand the greater hope we have as opposed to the ever terrified churchianity crowd.

Priority items of greatest significance first, brings us peace of mind once we accomplish such initial milestones of obedience in our lives, then we can work to iron out the minutia later, is the message in this short delivery. 

But what does the Bible say that we should focus on first?  Prayer?  Build mega churches?  Sing Christian songs to drown out things we can't deal with?   No.  We're to "seek ye first the kingdom (government) of YHWH and His righteousness (His laws)."  So...   are we, as a professing church, doing that?  No, we're all still following the heathen into the voting booth, praying to the Constitution gods, etc.

Come out from among them. Learn not the way of the heathen.


bibleexoduskjvtorahbiblical lawgovernment built on love
