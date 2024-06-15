BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(((Globalists))) discuss how to subvert Poland and destroy the Polish people | May 11-13 2012, Berlin, Germany under Zionist Occupation Government
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
1
59 views • 11 months ago

(((Globalists))) discuss how to subvert Poland and destroy the Polish people | May 11-13 2012, Berlin, Germany under Zionist Occupation Government
— That Videos shows a Reunion of Goethe Institute's Marc Siegel leading a discussion between Internationalist Jews from Germany, Poland and Israel about how to take over Poland and destroy the Country as whole.

International Totalitarianism and Jewish-kind of Supremacy in its Pure State and Form.

All of these people make their carriers and money out of their supremacy and destruction of Native Populations.

globalistsdiscussberlinhow to subvert poland and destroythe polish peoplemay 11-13 2012germany under zionistoccupation government
