K-Floor - "Killing Floor" - LIVE @ Grape Street Pub - [Blues Rock]

Blues/Rock band from Philadelphia, PA recorded LIVE at The Grape St. Pub in Manayunk, PA on March 18th, 1999
https://www.facebook.com/kfloorband/
https://www.nickschnebelenkc.com/
Nick Schnebelen (Guitar, Vocals)
Chris Schutz (Bass)
Justin DiFebbo (Piano, Organ)
Steven "Zil" Fessler (Drums)
Tom Gillam (Slide Guitar)