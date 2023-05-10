© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ava讲到中共如何通过中共国的“公司法”从1993年开始就渗透进了外企公司。
Ava talks about how the CCP has infiltrated foreign companies since 1993 through the "PRA Company Law".
