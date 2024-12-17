Pastor Andrew shares a message entitled the Road to Bethlehem.

The message focuses on the prophecy from Micah 5:2 which is the prophecy about the location and city of the Messiahs (Jesus Christ) birth.

We also look at the linage of Jesus Christ in having the bloodline that also points to having Joseph and Mary having to go to Bethlehem to be registered as per the decree that was issued from Caesar Augustus (Luke 2:1)

It’s a message on the fulfillment of prophecy as we focus on the Christmas story.





