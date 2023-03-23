3/22/2023 -- SEISMIC UNREST -- M6.5 - M7.7 Earthquakes around the planet from Afghanistan to Chile

A recent flurry of M6.5+ earthquakes has occurred from Afghanistan in the Mideast, all the way to the opposite side of the planet in Chile.The M6.5 which was reported in Afghanistan, was likely much larger according to first hand reports from the region, going as high as midrange to upper M7.5+.. felt as far South as Jaipur India (South of New Dehli) - multiple hundreds of miles felt heavy shaking.

The Chile Argentina border was also struck by a similar sized earthquake, M6.5 to M6.9+ ... no word yet on actual size of the quake, or damage caused by the event.

California showing the expected movement up North at the plate boundary with the Juan De Fuca, and significant activity spreading across the North American Craton.

Central America also on the move, multiple new volcanic blasts worth mentioning from Mexico to Guatemala.

Japan, Iran, as well as Greece and the coast of Chile are ALL on watch for M6.5+ to M7.0 range activity in the next 7-10 days. I think all four locations will receive large activity.





