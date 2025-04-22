China to US: "We will never give in to Trump on this, we'll embargo the United States if we have to."





Do not miss the return of Wartime Homefront Essential Skills, register for free at https://BrightU.com





#EssentialSkills #Survival #Prepping #Gardening #SustainableLiving #OffGrid #Preparedness #BackyardFarming #FoodPreservation #NaturalRemedies



