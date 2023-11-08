BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unstoppable Debt Collapse - It's Now Just Math | Andy Schectman
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
162 views • 11/08/2023

The U.S. has surpassed a 130% debt/GDP ratio. Nearly all nations that have hit this ratio have never recovered, says Andy Schectman. Many people are waking up to the precarious fiscal situation the U.S. is in and what it could mean for the U.S. dollar. Schectman says "we've crossed the rubicon," and based on history, the U.S. is headed to default or hyperinflation.

WEEKLY SPECIALS:

1 oz Silver Kangaroos @ $3.10 over spot

2.5 gram gold Valcambi bars @ $25.00 over melt

5 gram platinum Pamp Fortuna bars @ $25.00 over melt

CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)

or email your name and phone number to [email protected]

"BlackRock: Masters of the Universe" - Interview w/ Alex Newman: https://rumble.com/v3ug317-blackrock-masters-of-the-universe-alex-newman.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2 

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:38 The tipping point

10:00 An awakening

16:30 Blackrock

23:41 Weekly special

