World's largest iceberg off Antarctica stuck since 1986 breaks free
551 views • 11/25/2023

CTV News


Nov 24, 2023


The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.


At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.


Since calving off West Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.


---

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNYmoxfA84k&pp=ygUKYW50YXJjdGljYQ%3D%3D

antarcticanew york citystuck1986icebergworlds largestctv newsbreaks freea23afilchner-ronne ice shelfsoviet research station
