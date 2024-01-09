BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #21

Now we continue with Revelation, chapters 15 and 16, where the seventh Trumpet Judgement introduces the seven Bowl Judgements. The Bowls are God's final wrath upon earth, for not one earth dweller who chooses 666 will be allowed to live, because even one of them harms God's people. God does not tolerate the murder of His people, and He sends His wrath to punish those who do.
Transcripts available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page. Click the TRANSCRIPTS button. More information is available on the above link BLOG page.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.