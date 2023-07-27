“Unafraid” Kari Lake Battles “Deep State CRIMINALS” on Election | Liberty Hour Ep. 41

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arizona gubernatorial winner Kari Lake joins Liberty Hour with Alex Newman on AMP to discuss her ongoing efforts to defeat the “Deep State” “criminals” who stole the election and the people’s vote, vowing to fight on until victory. She also shares some special insight into her new book, UNAFRAID!