Military & Intelligence Sources Warn Americans w Dave Hodges

Find the ultimate list of Prepper and Unique Christmas gifts at https://sarahwestall.com/unique-christmas-gifts/

Sign up for Marjory Wildcraft’s FREE seminar at “SarahsBackyardFarm.com”





Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Investigative journalist, Dave Hodges, returns to the program to discuss the intel he is receiving from his military and intelligence sources. The consistent intel is that Americans need to prepare for more chaos and possible attacks on U.S. soil. Hodges will explain that and we will also discuss the Thaler/Breger investigation that exposes the control structure that enables this anti American situation to continue. You can follow Hodges at https://thecommonsenseshow.com/





Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.