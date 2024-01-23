Create New Account
PERVERTING A People For The Coming Of Jesus Christ
The Final Witness
Published a month ago

Nothing But Lies and Perversion Demonstrated and Exhibited Through

The Greatest False Witness of The Coming of Jesus The Christ EVER Heard

on Any Radio Broadcast Anywhere !!

False brother Rg Stair was Truly Ordained to This Condemnation as Scripture Clearly Reveals !! Satan's Masterpiece of Delusion and Illusion !!!

REMEMBER Now, Denny Liarvee, The Pimp of The Whore of Canady's S.C.

says Rg Stair is Popping Out of The Ground This Suprise Feast of Trumpets 2024,

Truly His Perversion and LIES is Another Seal of The Testator's Legacy

along with Jimmy Rice and Those Still There Believing All the Lies

and Deceit Presented to Them Through Jimmy and Denny !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

