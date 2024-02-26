33 million Americans have been killed, injured or disabled by COVID vaccine, says Ed Dowd

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“33 million individuals in the U.S. have [ DIED, been DISABLED or have chronic health problems because of the COVID vaccine. ]," Ed Dowd tells Steve Bannon on 24 Feb 2024. “That’s about 10% of the U.S. population.” There have been 1.1 million EXCESS U.S. deaths, 3.5 million Americans have become DISABLED, and 28 million Americans have been INJURED [ by the COVID vaccine ] as represented by lost work time.
The full interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQLfTqlIQZAP/
Source - Fat News