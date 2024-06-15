BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
O (null) is the Golden Blood: Vampires and the House of Ea. The God of Chaos prefers AB
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
169 views • 11 months ago

Source: Lalita Karoli "Golden Mean O" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jP-hHMAi-Pk

[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for sessions

https://vimeo.com/user92305187 Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"


REFERENCES:

Elizabeth Báthory: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Báthory

Jonathan Mercedes: "The Blood Wars" https://www.tribalknowledgeacademy.org/store

Rave babies: "The cycle of the Sleeping Phoenix 2027— what will happen to our planet?" https://bashny.net/t/en/354751


BOOKS:

Danielle Trussoni "The Puzzle Master" https://tinyurl.com/fhbjy63b

Sarah J. Maas "House of Flame and Shadow" http://tinyurl.com/ye2ytucb

Michael Talbot "The Bog" http://tinyurl.com/25rafr4d

Miranda Aldhouse-Green "Bog Bodies Uncovered: Solving Europe's Ancient Mystery" http://tinyurl.com/24nad5pd


Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!" https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

ufomind controlastrologyvampiremk ultratargeted individualgnosissoul trapgreysdracosalien abductionreincarnation trapbloodlinereptilian aliens
