BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Acquittal on the Way? White House Sinks Deeper into Lawlessness
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
173 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 12 months ago

May 20, 2024 - After two very bad weeks for the prosecution in the Trump Manhattan trial over the NDA payments to Stormy Daniels, it’s very possible the President will be exonerated or acquitted by the jury.

We'll also look at the growing list of Biden's lies and missteps, the White House's refusal to submit to a congressional demand, and the upcoming presidential debate.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Newsletters/archives:

LoriColley.Substack.com

PrayingCitizen.WordPress.com


Keywords
michael cohenpresidential debatemerrick garlandtrump trialbiden recording
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy