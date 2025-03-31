Someone Greater Than I - Ryan Stinson & Randall Franks - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with country pianist and vocalist Ryan Stinson.

Stinson was a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows in theaters and concerts appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "Someone Greater Than I," Ryan Stinson sings a song written by Franks, Stinson, WSB Radio and WAGA-TV star Cotton Carrier and Ronnie Johnson. The song has become a popular request for Stinson. Franks accompanies him on fiddle.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Someone Greater Than I (Randall Franks, Ryan Stinson, Cotton Carrier and Ronnie Johnson/Peach Picked Publishing/BMI);

