Astrology & What happened to the Iranian Chopper

What does Horary Astrology have to say about what happened to the Iranian Helicopter with Raisi? What's next?
#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #iran #helicopter
Raisi Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ebrahim_Raisi
Brighteon Affiliate Link:
