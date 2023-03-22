BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WION News: Japan announces its $75 billion new plan to counter CCP’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
20 views • 03/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2c49f936f2

03/20/2023 WION News: Japan announces its $75 billion new plan to counter CCP’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida says that Japan will mobilize more than 75 billion US dollars in public and private funds through private investments, Yen loans, governmental aid, and other means in the Indo-Pacific region by 2030.

03/20/2023 世界一体新闻网：日本公布了其在印太地区的750亿美元新投资计划，以对抗中共日益猖獗的蛮横行径。日本首相岸田文雄表示，到2030年，日本将通过私人投资、日元贷款、政府援助等多种方式，调动总额超过750亿美元的官方和民间资金投资到印太地区。


