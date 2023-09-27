Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 27, 2023 - An engineered BANK BAIL-IN RESET will wipe out America's middle class and spark WIDESPREAD CIVIL CHAOS

0:00 Intro

2:50 BANK BAIL-IN RESET

16:41 Border Invasion

30:40 Zero Bail Policy

40:21 Interview with Andy Schectman

1:46:20 Interview with Robert Kiyosaki





- How Lebanon's currency crisis WIPED OUT the entire middle class and impoverished the once-wealthy

- A BANK BAIL-IN RESET is coming to America - a coordinated mass confiscation event

- The bank deposits of tens of millions of Americans will be stolen overnight

- The American masses will find themselves HOMELESS, and unable to afford mortgage payments or rent

- Their homes will be mass confiscated by financial institutions, then HANDED OVER TO ILLEGALS

- The American masses will be REPLACED in their homes, their jobs and their land

- The mass invasion of America is being accelerated to achieve maximum OCCUPATION before the "reset" event

- The #dollar will collapse to near worthlessness, and a "tidal wave" of #inflation will destroy purchasing power

- Social chaos will erupt, allowing the Biden regime to declare #MartialLaw and nullify the US Constitution

- It will all be timed to interfere with or cancel the 2024 election while blaming geopolitical enemies

- The #chaos will be maximized and weaponized by the regime to unleash full-blown #communism across what remains of America

- How to survive the chaos by preserving wealth with REAL ASSETS and self-custody

- Full interview with Andy Schectman

- Full interview with Robert Kiyosaki





