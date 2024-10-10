BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Stockholm to Moscow
23 views • 7 months ago

PLAYLIST

--------

0:52 - Talk

27:13 - Solis - Dolphins (Classified Project Mix)

35:42 - Sholan - Can You Feel (Thrillseekers Remix)

44:02 - Human Evolution - Human Evolution (Mix 1)

51:36 - GTR - Mistral (Original Mix)

1:00:52 - Sonorous - Protonic (Ronski Speed Mix)

1:10:00 - AR52 - Hibernation

1:17:20 - DJ LBE TREX - Love And Hate

1:22:52 - DJ LBE TREX - Unknown Day

1:27:21 - DJ LBE TREX - Car Accident

1:34:41 - Perpetuous Dreamer - Future Funland (Astura Remix Promo Vinyl)

1:42:35 - Perpetuous Dreamer - Dust wave (dub mix)

1:51:20 - LONG PAUSE! Sorry about that.

1:57:23 - Perpetuous Dreamer - The Sound Of Goodbye (Armin's Tribal Feel)

2:06:09 - Push - Universal Nation (Ferry Corsten Remix)

2:12:31 - Steve Allen Ben Alonzi, Dopy - Duality (Original Mix)

2:19:35 - Vibrasphere - In Control (Original Mix)

2:28:24 - Transwave - Land Of Freedom

2:35:55 - Soliquid - Music Is For Rich People (Sunny Lax Remix)

2:44:38 - Erotic Dream - Flaming Star (Original Mix)

2:51:32 - Oceania - Always (Stoneface & Terminal Remix)

2:58:18 - Day Din - Halkidiki (Original Mix)

3:05:38 - Way Out West - Killa (Orkidea vs Dallas Superstars Mix)

3:14:50 - Talk

3:38:34 - David Forbes - Katsu (DNS Project Whiteglow Mix) [EDIT]

