Cut Junk, Cut Fat! Biohack #11: Ditch sugar—add lemon water detox

Spring body starts now—Biohack number eleven, ditch sugar—add lemon water detox.





I’ll have to admit. This is a hard one for me, but here’s how I did it. Start your day with a lemon water detox to curb hunger, cut cravings, and detoxify your liver while flushing your kidneys. Recipe in video!

Swap soda for water, candy for nuts. It shreds belly fat and clears skin. CDC links sugar to crashes that tank your hikes. One week clean, energy soars. You’ll be lean and mean for adventure season!





Source: CDC Nutrition Data





