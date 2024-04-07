Colt Ford. An associate / friend was recently diagnosed with "Myasthenia Gravis." Pretty sure she was injected with the poison too. I haven't talked to her in 10+ years. She just wrote a book about it too, I think. Checking now. She is the best: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0730372/bio/?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm Just checked. Yep. She wrote a book about it. https://www.amazon.com/MYASTHENIA-GRAVIS-Hysterical-Poetical-25-Month-ebook/dp/B0CV3V61W3?ref_=ast_author_mpb

Hope all these people recover. Thank you for watching and sharing my videos!

Cascade Theatre: Patrons must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test

"The policy was announced Wednesday as the performing arts venue in downtown Redding gets set to kick off its 2021-22 season with the Colt Ford concert on Sept. 9."

https://www.reddingDOTcom/story/news/local/2021/09/01/cascade-theatre-patrons-must-fully-vaccinated-show-negative-test/5689710001/

Country Artist Colt Ford Recovering From a Heart Attack in ICU Following Performance

The country musician was reportedly admitted to the hospital after performing at Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row in Arizona

https://www.rollingstoneDOTcom/music/music-news/colt-ford-heart-attack-icu-1234999606/

COLT FORD OPENS UP ABOUT CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Colt Ford had opened up about his recent battle with cancer. Back in April he revealed to fans that he was diagnosed with cancer after discovering a spot on his eye in March that continued to grow.

https://975countryDOTcom/featured-content/colt-ford-opens-up-about-cancer-diagnosis

You might have seen the news lately about Country Music Artist Colt Ford being diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis(MG).

https://www.facebookDOTcom/mgakc/posts/669973011843109/

Colt Ford heart attack

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1776332517756354733

