21-year-old Greek basketball player Dies after suffering a Heart Attack... - Vassilis Christodoulou

Basketball player Vassilis Christodoulou suddenly passed away at just 21 last night in Thessaloniki.
The basketball player Vassilis Christodoulou passed away at 21, after suffering a heart attack at his home. He played in the “Knights of Charilaou” team.
8 February 2023.
https://greekcitytimes.com/2023/02/08/vassilis-christodoulou-died-suddenly/
