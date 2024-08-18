⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 43rd Mechanised Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade near Liptsy, Beliy Kolodez, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 30th, 67th, 440th mechanised brigades, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Petropavlovka, Tabayevka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 241st Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 440 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station were destroyed.

Two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade, and 24th Assault Battalion near Chasov Yar, Stupochki, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 UKR troops and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 122-mm Grad MLRS launcher, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station were destroyed.

Two field ammunition depots and one POL depot were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Sviridonovka (DPR).

Losses inflicted on formations of the AFU 47th, 151st mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, 111th Territorial Defence Brig, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Ptichiye, Novoekonomicheskoye, and Dolinovka (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian National Police were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 500 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, three 122-mm D-30 howis, two 100-mm Rapira anti-tank guns, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery warfare station.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd and 72nd mech'd brigs near Zelenoye Pole and Vodyanoye (DPR).

AFU losses up to 100 UKR troops, one tank, two motor vehics, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artill syst, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station. Three AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 65th Mech'd Brig and 128th Mountain Assault Brig near Malaya Tokmachka and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 80 UKR troops, six motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howi, & 2 Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

Two AFU ammo depots was destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one tank gun workshop, one U.S.-made M270 MLRS launcher, and one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher. In addition, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware have been engaged in 163 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 27 unmanned aerial vehicles, 11 of which outside the special military operation zone.



📊In total, 639 airplanes and 282 helicopters, 30,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,320 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,411 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,392 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,894 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.