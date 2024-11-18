⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (18 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated units of the AFU 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade and the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Volchansk, Basovo, and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses were up to 50 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 28th, 60th, 63rd, 67th, 116th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zagryzovo, Kupyansk, Glushkovka (Kharkov reg), Krasny Liman and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and the 1st National Guard Brig have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 450 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Bogdana 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one Gvozdika 122-mm self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 122-mm howitzer. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and two field ammo depots have been eliminated.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line, defeated units of the 54th Mech'd Brig, the 10th Mountain Assault Brig, the 81st Airmobile Brig, the 79th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, and the 124th Territorial Defence Brig near Seversk, Dronovka, Andreyevka, Annovka, Dachnoye, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

Two counter-attacks of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brig's assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 695 troops, two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, one armoured fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, four 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two 105-mm U.S.-made M119 guns. Two electronic warfare stations and six field ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Novoalekseyevka (DPR).

Russian troops have launched strikes on manpower and hardware of AFU 54th, 100th mech'd brigs, the 142nd Infantry Brig, the 116th Territorial Defence Brig close to Dzerzhinsk, Voznesenka, and Ukrainka (DPR).

In addition, 11 counter-attacks of AFU 23rd, 51st mech'd brigs, 71st, 152nd jaeger brigades, and the Lyut Brigade of the Natl Police of UKR have been repelled. AFU losses more than 500 troops, one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made 155-mm M-777 howitzer, one pick-up truck, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two 100-mm Rapira anti-tank guns. ▫️Vostok Group of Forces have occupied more advantageous lines and positions, defeated the units of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, the 37th Marine Brigade, 123rd and 129th territorial defence brigades close to Zelyonoye Pole, Ulakly, Konstantinopol, and Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR). One counter-attack launched by the units of the AFU 32nd Mech'd Brigade has been repelled. The AFU losses were up to 135 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher.

▫️Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of 31st, 110th, 118th mech'd brigades, 103rd, and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Blakitnoye, Olgovka, and Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).

AFU losses were up to 70 troops, four motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar. One field ammo depot has been destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power objects ensuring operation of the Ukrainian defence industry, UAV operator training areas and storage facilities as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 135 areas.



▫️AD facilities have shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 106 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,174 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,369 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,490 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,125 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,492 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.