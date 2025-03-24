Time is ticking for Big Pharma: 75% of cable TV ad revenue comes from Big Pharma," as RFK Jr. is pushing to ban pharmaceutical ads on TV

Time is ticking for Big Pharma

Patrick Bet-David points out that "75% of cable TV ad revenue comes from Big Pharma," as RFK Jr. is pushing to ban pharmaceutical ads on TV.

Aside from the US, New Zealand is the only other country where pharmaceutical ads are allowed on TV.

The first DTC advertisement was a Merck print advertisement for the Pneumovax® vaccine in 1981, DTC advertising exploded in the late 1990s after the FDA eased up on regulations for required risk information by stipulating that ads must include only the “major risks” and provide resources that consumers can be.

Background on Drug Advertising

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/prescription-drug-advertising/background-drug-advertising

