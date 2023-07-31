Space Maintainers Restoring Proper Tooth Alignment in Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Space maintainers play a crucial role in preserving a child's dental health and proper tooth alignment. Let's explore what space maintainers are and how they help in restoring and maintaining a healthy smile.
What are Space Maintainers?
1. Dental devices used when a baby tooth is lost prematurely.
2. Prevent neighboring teeth from shifting into the gap.
3. Preserve the space for the permanent tooth to erupt.
Types of Space Maintainers:
1. Band-and-Loop Maintainer: Attaches to adjacent teeth with a loop extending into the space.
2. Distal Shoe Maintainer: Inserts into the gum to hold space for a molar eruption.
Importance of Space Maintainers:
1. Prevents misalignment and crowding of permanent teeth.
2. Reduces the need for more extensive orthodontic treatment later.
Caring for Space Maintainers:
1. Keep the space maintainer clean with regular brushing.
2. Avoid sticky and hard foods to prevent damage.
