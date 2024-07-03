BD 1562 - FIRM BELIEF SECURES UNLIMITED POWER .... LAWFULNESS ....

Revelation 1562

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/1/1562.html





THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST

A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters ....





"In the beginning was the Word ....

A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth....

You all are His creatures, once lost to Him ....

And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...."





With these words the revelations of God to Bertha Dudde began on June 15, 1937, which found the conclusion on August 17, 1965 with the manifestation 9030 as a seal.





Of the total of 94 original books with over 9000 proclamations the following books have been lost: Book Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 29, 38, 39, 40.





These writings are interdenominational!

They want to recruit from no Christian religious affiliation and also to no religious community. They have only the purpose to make the WORD OF GOD, which HE gives to us in the today's time - according to His promise John 14, 21 - accessible to humans.





"He who has My commandments and keeps them is he who loves Me.

But he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him." John 14:21





