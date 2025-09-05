Chicago in CHAOS – Mayor Tells Police to Stand Down as Trump Says ENOUGH Murder | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Chicago is collapsing under the weight of nonstop violence. Sources in Chicago are telling Redacted that Chicago PD have been told to stand down. Yes told by the Mayor's office to stand down when responding to violent crime. As we reported last year Chicago PD were told to stand down when Venezuelan gangs had taken over a hotel complex. SO Not surprising This past week alone, the city saw a grim series of homicides—at least 13 murders, with a deadly spike over the Labor Day weekend. We’re talking about multiple shootings, a man found dead in Lake Michigan, and entire neighborhoods living in fear.