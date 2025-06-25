Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades fighter, approaches an IDF Puma armored personnel carrier, throws an (IED) into its open hatch - kills 7 Israeli Soldiers

Al-Qassam Brigades fighter exploiting the Israeli army's complacency near Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza Strip.

Using debris from destroyed buildings and bomb craters for cover, he approaches an IDF Puma armored personnel carrier and throws an improvised explosive device (IED) into its open hatch.

The result: all seven Israeli soldiers inside the vehicle were killed.

Israeli military says 7 troops killed in attack

Footage released by Hamas

⚡️ - Palestinian resistance conducts major attacks around Khan Younis

At least 7 Israeli occupation soldiers confirmed eliminated yesterday in Gaza, during an operation by the resistance targeting their armored vehicle with an IED.

📝 Intel Slava - The sudden push for a deal on Gaza is a result of the IDF having been badly over-extended due to the war with Iran. Numerous units were pulled out, which enabled Palestinian fighters to regroup and begin launching counter-attacks and inflict relatively high casualties on the IDF.

Couple this with the reported ammunition shortages and it begins to make sense why Tel Aviv would suddenly want a deal. If said deal is favorable to Gaza, then I think we can confidently state Iran strategically won its conflict with Israel.



