© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Ukraine fired from a NATO-style MLRS at the laboratory building of the Republican Clinical Hospital in the city of Donetsk. A medical staff member was injured. 📣📣 122 mm caliber rockets with increased range (up to 40 km) produced in Eastern Europe (after its accession to the NATO bloc) - the Czech Republic or Slovakia - were used. The Czech Republic supplied them to Ukraine. Patrick Lancaster reporting.