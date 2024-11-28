❗️"We will use Oreshnik against military objects and decision-making centers in Kiev if we need to"

Vladimir Putin explains that Kiev's aggression will always get a response: just today Russia hit 17 different targets all across Ukraine!

Putin reiterated that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine "under previous conditions."

He claims that what he previously outlined were "not conditions for negotiations, but conditions for peace."

Presumably, this refers to his June demand for Ukraine to withdraw troops from four regions and declare neutrality—a demand frequently repeated by Russian representatives recently.

Adding:

Key statements by Putin at the CSTO Collective Security Council session:On "Oreshnik" and other Russian weapons:

➡️In the event of massive use, the power of "Oreshnik" missiles in a single strike would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons.

➡️Russia has several "Oreshnik" missile systems ready for deployment.

➡️Russia will respond to continued strikes by Western long-range weapons, potentially through further combat testing of "Oreshnik."

➡️Serial production of the "Oreshnik" system has begun.

➡️The temperature of "Oreshnik's" destructive elements reaches 4,000 degrees Celsius.

➡️Everything at the epicenter of an "Oreshnik" explosion disintegrates into elementary particles, essentially turning into dust.

➡️"Oreshnik" can strike even heavily fortified and deeply buried targets.

➡️Russia may develop additional weaponry in the near future.

➡️The Russian X-101 missile significantly surpasses European-made systems in range.

➡️Modifications of the "Iskander" system are Russian equivalents of all three variants of ATACMS.

On the Kiev regime and the West:

➡️Russia has repeatedly warned that allowing Kiev to launch strikes with long-range missiles constitutes direct Western involvement in the conflict.

➡️Russia is aware of the amount of Western weaponry supplied to Ukraine and what is planned for future deliveries.

➡️The leader of the Kiev regime, in addition to missiles, is begging his handlers for other military equipment.

➡️The Kiev regime's leaders lost legitimacy by avoiding elections and have no right to issue orders to the armed forces.

➡️Those obeying orders from the usurpers of power in Ukraine are complicit in their crimes.

On potential targets in Ukraine:

➡️Targets for strikes on Ukraine are currently being selected.

➡️These targets may include decision-making centers in Kiev.

➡️Russia will choose the means of destruction based on the nature of selected targets and the threats they pose to Russia.