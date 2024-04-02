One of the last videos posted by the 'World Central Kitchen' staff before 5 were Killed by an Israeli Strike - Both workers shown are Among Dead

The woman and man aid workers featured in this video are among the dead.

Tragically, these two volunteers were among those killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their convoy in Deir al-Balah just hours ago. The airstrike also claimed the lives of two more foreign aid workers and their Palestinian personal driver.

◾️"All of them were martyred!" Moments following the identification of the volunteer foreigners affiliated with The World Central Kitchen delegation, along with their Palestinian driver, who were killed in an Israeli targeted attack on their vehicle in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.

One of the last videos posted by the "World Central Kitchen" staff before they were killed by an Israeli strike. I've read 7, but below says 5.

Among the killed are citizens of Australia, Poland, Britain, Palestine, as well as a citizen of the USA and Canada.

🇵🇱 The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convening an emergency meeting following reports of the death of its citizen.

🇬🇧 Britain has called on Israel to provide explanations regarding the death of seven members of an international NGO in Gaza as a result of an Israeli strike, stated Foreign Secretary Cameron.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, has stated that it is conducting an investigation.

adding....5 members of World Central Kitchen were killed by the Israeli occupation after the bombing of their vehicle in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza.

◾️The face of World Central Kitchen the famous chef José Andrés wrote on his Twitter on Mar 21:

- Today @WCKitchen reached 40 million meals in Gaza. With 67 kitchens, 3k Palestinian team members…more than 1.5k trucks…5 warehouses…..sending food to the North….that’s what we do….Supporting Palestinians….nothing else and nothing more!

ADDING...LAST.. EU chief condemns Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen team, demands probe

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has condemned the Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen team operating in the Gaza Strip.