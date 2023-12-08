© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Pharma’s Stranglehold on Government Revealed! Question Time: I asked Minister Gallagher how many #vaccines are provided with an indemnity protection clause by the Australian government whereby those harmed cannot sue the company because the government has taken on the… https://t.co/zqexY7LdeB