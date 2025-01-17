"BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Royal Mint, responsible for producing the UK's official coins, has just released a £2 coin "that will keep a watchful eye on you", in celebration of George Orwell, author of the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.
"The coin's masterfully crafted reverse design acknowledges the theme of totalitarianism that is central to his writing."
Given the totalitarian direction the UK seems to be heading in, it's almost like they're rubbing people's faces in it. 😳
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
