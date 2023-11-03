© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Nov 3, 2023
Mike Saavedra and Harvey Gonzalez from Strategic Response Partners join Del from Acapulco just days after an unprecedented category 5 hurricane pummeled the resort town, leaving large-scale destruction in its wake. Hear the first hand account from this boots-on-the-ground response team about the abysmal recovery effort from the Mexican government to help bring even the most basic lifesaving supplies to the almost one million people affected.
#Acapulco #Otis #Category5 #StrategicResponsePartners
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ti6a4-acapulco-reeling-after-devastating-hurricane-otis.html