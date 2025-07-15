Here's why the Epstein files can't come out

July 14, 2025 , Here's my live video from "X".

I had to do this live only on X due to the sensitive nature of content and subject matter. This subject took my whole channel down on YouTube 4 years ago. Also, I explain how I met Trump in 2016 and he signed the cap that I am wearing below. ITS THE OG OG OG MAGA CAP, back in the day, when it was deadly to sport it....out here.

Here's how to find me on X and or watch the live there:

https://x.com/promogirl07/status/1944545254029615203?s=61.... and I am on RUMBLE TOO!! Here's the link to find me there : https://rumble.com/v6w537u-heres-why-the-epstein-files.... I touch on something I heard no one else figure out at all. And it's a REVELATION of WHY Trump DID NOT WANT US TO FOCUS on that LIST!!

and my You tube channel was RESTORED after 4 years! ttps://www.youtube.com/@CrystalMyersBarber/videos



