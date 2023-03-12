Apollo's creed and greed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/U5Hq5UUERcY
What’s It Like Working with the God Apollo; Published by Dark Winter Moon; YouTube; Date published: April 1, 2021; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.pngwing.com/
Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-zbxep
Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-phidc
Donald Trump, Donald Trump United States Amazon.com Mask Celebrity, Trump Front Face, people, head, costume Party png; Secret society Freemasonry Organization Illuminati, mason, angle, social Group, family png; Posted on PNGWING; Dates posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/
Sublink 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+14%3A12-16&version=KJV
Sublink 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+11%3A38&version=KJV
Sublink 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians+2%3A2&version=KJV
Bible Gateway; Old and new testament scriptures; Isaiah 14:12-16; Daniel 11:38; & Ephesians 2:2; Dates posted: unknown; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 5: https://www.brighteon.com/7c446fa8-5f28-47f4-9a84-47341ad57647
Let's go to Mars —Wars; Published by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date posted: ~2 months ago; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 6: https://www.brighteon.com/384d348b-e40c-40c8-8b2b-ca3c5cc685de
Trump considers himself to be which Greek & Roman god of light?; Published by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date posted: ~2 months ago; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 7: https://www.brighteon.com/bf87bc4b-354b-4cd2-990b-f1f5b16c6092
Donald Trump —The Age of Aquarius; Published by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date posted: ~2 months ago; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 8: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3303819/Inside-Donald-Trump-s-100m-penthouse-lots-marble-gold-rimmed-cups-son-s-toy-personalized-Mercedes-15-000-book-risqu-statues.html#ixzz3r8QmZxTM
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Inside Donald Trump's $100 million penthouse: Gold-rimmed cups, a toy personalized Mercedes for his 10-year-old son, a $15,000 book and some VERY risqué statues; Daily Mail; By Ben Ashford; Published by Associated Newspapers Ltd; Part of the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday & Metro Media Group; Image credits: Sam Horine; Date published: November 10, 2015; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 9: https://youtu.be/QkxpCe3zdvY
Inside The Freemasons' Oldest Grand Lodge; Published by Business Insider; YouTube; Date posted: September 28, 2018; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/A9NVu1mexmU
"Masters of the Second Veil " ( Freemasons exposed part 4); Published by Conscious Daughter "CD"; YouTube; Date published: March 26, 2020; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/TLvk4lX9R78
Donald Trump - Welcome to the Steuben Parade 2011; Published by steubenparade; YouTube, Date published: January 30, 2012; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 12: https://germanparadenyc.org/
Sublink: https://germanparadenyc.org/about-the-parade/grand-marshals/
German-American Steuben Parade New York; Grand Marshals; (Donald Trump) 1999; Published by Copyright 2022 | German Parade NYC; Date published: 1999; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 13: https://youtu.be/GYf2u7zyU84
President Trump Marks Apollo 11 Anniversary with Astronauts; Published by Voice of America; YouTube; Date published: July 19, 2019; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 14: https://freemasoninformation.com/masonic-education/famous/masonic-astronauts/
Freemason Information; Masonic Astronauts; Col. Edwin Eugene “Buzz” Aldrin, Apollo 11; Published by Freemason Information; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.
Source 15: https://twitter.com/OneOfManyOfOne/status/1213960533646417921/photo/1
#Freemasonry #Lucifer, Manly P. Hall; Posted by One of Many of One; Posted on Twitter; Date and time posted: Jan 5, 2020, 6:08 pm; Date of website access: March 11, 2023.