BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let's talk about health and healing!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

When all liability was removed from pharma, it was placed on Health and Human Services. So I've had to go in that vaccine court. It's called, euphemistically, it's neither a court, and vaccines are drugs, by the way, and they defend their vaccines at all costs.

The vaccine is presumed innocent. These poor little families go in there with their severely injured children. And the movie is called 1986 The Act. You can get it at 1986theact.com and you'll see an attorney, Michael R Hugo and Barbara Loe Fisher, who wrote the book A Shot In The Dark. By the way, Candace Owens, a beautiful lady, she credits and uses A Shot In The Dark and credits that 1984 book of Barbara Loe Fisher.

You and I both know how they got Ronald Reagan to sign that into law in 1986 don't we? And that'll all come out, the second assassination attempt or denying Ronald Reagan healing therapy for his colon cancer, and that's what we're going to talk about today. We're going to keep talking about nutrition and true health and healing.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/21/2025

The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfDetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qzr90-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Barbara Loe Fisher: https://www.nvic.org/about/staff-volunteers/barbara-loe-fisher

1986 The Act: 1986theact.com

Keywords
healthnewshealingtruthcaresolutionsmikovitsdocofdetox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy