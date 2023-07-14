The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 07.13.23 | A Biblical Look At Christian Leadership

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO #1 - How Does the World Economic Forum View People? - Yuval Noah Harari | "What to Do With Billions of Useless Humans?" - Yuval Noah Harari + "The Big Political And Economic Question of the 21st Century Will Be, What Do We Need Humans for?..Keep Them Happy With Drugs & Computer Games?
WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2zsxn8-yuval-noah-harari-what-to-do-with-billions-of-useless-humans-yuval-noah-har.html
VIDEO #2 - G. Edward Griffin | CBDCs & UBI | "Where the Whole World Is a Military Base w/ the Surveillance State They Are Building, You'll Be Between A Hard Place & a Rock. You've Got to Get Your Money Into Things of Tangible Value." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2zuwxi-g.-edward-griffin-central-bank-digital-currencies.html
******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950