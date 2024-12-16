A Deeper Dive Into the Sandy Hook Hoax and the New World Order’s Deceptive Manipulation and Ulterior Exploitations of the Criminal Operation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The event has been scrutinized as a meticulously planned false flag operation by elements within the New World Order. This analysis presents an authoritative perspective on what is believed to be a pivotal moment in the manipulation of public consciousness, policy, and control...
Whether one believes in these allegations or not, the implications of such a scenario are chilling, highlighting the need for vigilance, skepticism, and an unwavering commitment to truth and freedom.
Read full article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/a-deeper-dive-into-the-sandy-hook?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
#DeceptiveManipulation #CriminalOperation