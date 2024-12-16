BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Deeper Dive Into the Sandy Hook Hoax and the New World Order’s Deceptive Manipulation and Ulterior Exploitations of the Criminal Operation
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
1
273 views • 6 months ago

The event has been scrutinized as a meticulously planned false flag operation by elements within the New World Order. This analysis presents an authoritative perspective on what is believed to be a pivotal moment in the manipulation of public consciousness, policy, and control...

Whether one believes in these allegations or not, the implications of such a scenario are chilling, highlighting the need for vigilance, skepticism, and an unwavering commitment to truth and freedom.

Read full article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/a-deeper-dive-into-the-sandy-hook?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#DeceptiveManipulation #CriminalOperation

current events news headlines
