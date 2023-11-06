Audio Engineer Professor killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1720582288709210190

"Steve Poponi, of the band Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A Start and co-owner of The Gradwell House Recording has died.

I post this out of pure love and respect for him. I am so thankful that, even in a smaller capacity, you were part of my life.

From the day I met you, I looked up to you, back when I came to record music in the shed where you had set up shop. I was a little intimidated by you, but also incredibly impressed.

It was immediately clear that you were a man following your heart, giving 100% to everything you did. Your family, your bands, your studio -- they are a pristine and beautiful reflection of you.

I love that our bands got to play together a lot in college, in your Dixon Ward days. It is so sad to think that you and your bandmate, Jon Montague, are both gone now, but two awesome musicians are now reunited in the afterlife.

I often look back fondly on the time you played in my parents' basement, even though it was clearly too small to hold a crowd and too close to my neighbor's house for his comfort.

I wish I still had the pictures from those days. This is the last one I took, of you playing and loving the sound of my bass immediately after making fun of it.

As small as it may have seemed on the grand scale of life, I truly appreciated when you crashed at my house in Colorado while on tour, taking me along to the local shows with your band.

Reflecting on you this morning, I was finally able to ascribe words to who you were and who you will always continue to be. You are a larger-than-life personality who never acted larger than life.

It is not a trite nicety when I say I wish to be more like you; no pretense, no falsities, no outward concern about what anyone else thought. You did you in the best way anyone could ever have.

My heart goes out to your family. They have suffered the greatest tragedy of all, losing one truly so beloved.

I will miss you and remember you fondly, even though our meetings continued to be fewer and farther between with time.

- Marcello"

